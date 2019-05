DENVER (AP) – Voters have made Denver the first U.S. city to decriminalize psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in “magic mushrooms.” Preliminary results show that the citizen-led initiative narrowly passed Tuesday. It makes the use or possession of psilocybin by people 21 and older the lowest enforcement priority for police and prosecutors. Late Tuesday, the controversial proposal was considered dead on arrival.

