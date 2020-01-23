Silt Man Identified in Fatal Highway 6 Accident

RIFLE—The man who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver Wednesday morning in Rifle was from the local area. According to Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire, 50 year old Robert Baumwoll’s last known address was in Silt. Glassmire pronounced Baumwoll dead at the scene of the accident where he was hit by a blue Honda Civic on U.S. Highway 6 between mile markers 93 and 94. Glassmire says Baumwoll suffered multiple blunt force injuries. He says Baumwoll’s Silt address may be outdated and believes he was staying with friends in Rifle. Glassmire is asking anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts on Tuesday, January 21st and Wednesday the 22nd, to call his office at 665-6335.

