Silt Mayor Headed to Washington D.C. for Conference

Silt—Mr. Richel goes to Washington. Silt Mayor Keith Richel will be in the nation’s capitol this week to talk about economic development. Richel was invited to take part in an Opportunity Zone conference by Deputy Intergovernmental Affairs Director William F. Crozer. The town of Silt received the special designation last year as an opportunity zone where tax incentives are offered to private investors to reinvest unrealized capital gains in low income and distressed communities. The Washington, D.C. conference with local community leaders will include briefings and breakout sessions on various topics such as best practices, regulations and success stories. Richel says the Wednesday roundtable meeting will be a great chance to share ideas on how to best capitalize on Silt’s opportunity zone designation.

Like this: Like Loading...