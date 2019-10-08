Snowmass Base Village Evacuation

Posted on October 8, 2019 by Pat Duprey

2:10PM Update:  The Evacuation order has been lifted.  The gas leak has been fixed.  All residents may return to the area.

10:50AM Update:  Black Hills Energy is estimating that it will be mid-afternoon before the Gas leak is repaired.

9:10AM:  Due to a gas leak, the Base Village properties need to evacuate.

This evacuation includes:

-Residents in the east side of the base village, Limelight & Building 7 areas.  Proceed to the Viceroy hotel via the fire lanes.

-Residents on the west sided of the base village, Tamarack & Lichenhearth areas.  Proceed uphill on Carriage Way.

DO NOT ACCESS or START YOUR VEHICLE IN A PARKING GARAGE.

This entry was posted in News. Bookmark the permalink.