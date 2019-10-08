Snowmass Base Village Evacuation

2:10PM Update: The Evacuation order has been lifted. The gas leak has been fixed. All residents may return to the area.

10:50AM Update: Black Hills Energy is estimating that it will be mid-afternoon before the Gas leak is repaired.

9:10AM: Due to a gas leak, the Base Village properties need to evacuate.

This evacuation includes:

-Residents in the east side of the base village, Limelight & Building 7 areas. Proceed to the Viceroy hotel via the fire lanes.

-Residents on the west sided of the base village, Tamarack & Lichenhearth areas. Proceed uphill on Carriage Way.

DO NOT ACCESS or START YOUR VEHICLE IN A PARKING GARAGE.

