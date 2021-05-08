South Bridge Project Endorsed by Colorado Congressional Delegation

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Glenwood Springs’ effort to secure funding for the South Bridge Project received some critical support from Washington, D.C. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper along with Third District Congresswoman Lauren Boebert offered letters of support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as the city applies for the Building Resilient Infrastructure for Communities (BRIC) grant. If awarded, Glenwood Springs would use the funds to help pay for the 56 million dollar bridge. The need for a safe, alternate route out of South Glenwood onto Highway 82 was identified during the 12,000 acre Coal Seam Fire in June of 2002.

Like this: Like Loading...