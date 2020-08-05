South Canyon Fire

7:15PM: one lane is open westbound, both lanes eastbound are open.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Authorities say the fire in South Canyon is mostly contained and most of the air support has been released. Two water-dropping helicopters are still on the scene. The fire was first reported around 2:30 this afternoon on I-70 north of mile marker 111. The half-acre fire blew up in short order going from 15 acres to about 40 acres by 5 o’clock. The fire was burning in pinion and juniper on steep areas of BLM land. Both directions of I-70 are closed; at Dotsero (mm 133) going westbound and at Canyon Creek (mm109) on the eastbound side. The Colorado State Patrol says the interstate could be closed until sunset as helicopters continue dumping water on the blaze. During that time, there will be no access to the Colorado River. Residents of Ami’s Acres received reverse 9-1-1 calls telling them to prepare to evacuate but fortunately that wasn’t necessary. No injuries or loss of property has been reported. The Glenwood Springs Fire Department received help from Colorado River Fire Rescue and the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District.

