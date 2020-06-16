Southwest Colorado Wildfire

DURANGO— A lightning-caused wildfire near Durango has led to the evacuation of more than two dozen homes and is fast approaching 3,000 acres in size. The fire started Saturday and was burning on private and BLM land about 20 miles west of Durango. Mandatory evacuation orders were in place Sunday and Monday for 23 homes in two subdivisions, plus more homes on Cherry Creek Road near the La Plata-Montezuma county line. Authorities closed U.S. Highway 160 between Hesperus and Mancos because of the fire but reopened it Monday evening.

Like this: Like Loading...