Spring Creek Arsonist to be Tried

Denver—The Denmark man charged with arson in the Spring Creek Wildfire will stand trial. A judge has ruled that Jesper Joergensen will be tried for 141 counts of arson. That number represents the homes and buildings destroyed by the third largest wildfire in Colorado history. Authorities arrested Joergensen on June 28th after he told police that he started a fire to burn trash. Joergensen then told police that he was grilling in a fire pit the day before the wildfire started. Earlier this month, officials announced that the fire had been fully contained after destroying over 100,000 acres and burning more than 100 structures.

