Spring Creek Fire Active This Afternoon

The Spring Creek Fire, which started Saturday, and was reported as 212 acres and 20 percent contained this morning, saw significant growth this afternoon, fueled by dry vegetation and strong winds. A column of smoke could be seen from as far away as Aspen. The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit said as of 6:30 PM Monday, no evacuations were being ordered and no structures were in immediate danger.

Here are a couple pictures of the smoke from the fire as seen from Glenwood Caverns.

