Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Implemented at Local & Federal Levels

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Communities across the Western Slope are enacting Stage 1 fire restrictions. Pitkin County’s restrictions went into effect today while similar restrictions will go into effect at one minute past midnight this Friday in Glenwood Springs and across Eagle County. The precautionary measure is in response to the extreme fire danger throughout the back country. The consistent days of searing heat and strong afternoon winds have created a tinderbox around the region. Under Stage 1 restrictions, burn permits are canceled, campfires are only allowed in designated fire pits, smoking is prohibited except in a vehicle, enclosed building or a designated area and all explosives are outlawed.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—The Bureau of Land Management and the White River National Forest have joined the region-wide fire ban. Effective this Friday, June 18th, all lands managed by the BLM and the Forest Service in Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle Counties will be under Stage 1 fire restrictions. Unincorporated private lands in Pitkin and Rio Blanco Counties began Stage 1 restrictions today.

