Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Eagle County

EAGLE—Stage 1 fire restrictions go into effect in all of unincorporated Eagle County at one minute past midnight, Saturday, April 11th. Eagle County Sheriff James Van Beek made the decision after consulting with local fire officials and following the lead of the U.S. Forest Service. Van Beek says the current fire danger is not the reason for the restrictions and there is still a lot of snow in certain areas. He says it’s due to the pressure that first responders and medical professionals are under with the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Van Beek says local, state and federal officials all agree that fire restrictions are a necessity for the health and safety of those struggling with respiratory issues related to the virus. In addition, Van Beek says a wildfire would greatly affect emergency resources available to populated areas.

