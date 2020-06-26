Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Garfield County

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—At one minute past midnight, Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect in unincorporated Garfield County. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with fire officials throughout the valley decided the fire danger is worsening by the day. 15 red flag warnings have been issued to date by the National Weather Service which is more than the region typically sees in an entire year. Stage 1 restrictions are implemented based on extremely dry vegetation, weather forecasts, human risk factors and the availability of firefighting resources. Under Stage 1, all burn permits are canceled until further notice. Fireworks are outlawed and campfires are only allowed in fire grates in developed areas.

