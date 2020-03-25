State Allows Restaurants to Sell Bulk Items to Public

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Shoppers, frustrated by aisles of empty shelves at their local grocery stores now have another option for some basic necessities during the Covid-19 crisis. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment temporarily lifted restrictions allowing restaurants to sell bulk items to the public. Rebecca Rogers with Garfield County Public Health’s Consumer Protection Division says some of the items include household goods like toilet paper, paper towels, general cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items, unopened dairy products as well as packaged raw meat and poultry. The items can be purchased and picked up in person or delivered as long as the 6 foot spacing between individuals is maintained. Rogers says easing the restrictions will help citizens get some of the basic supplies they need and create another source of revenue for Colorado’s struggling restaurant industry.

