DENVER (AP) – State officials and conservationists want action delayed on new federal oil and gas leases proposed in Colorado. The BLM is taking public comments until 4 p.m. Wednesday on leases covering 123 square miles in eight counties. The 83 parcels are set to be offered in a September sale. Officials say many of the parcels were deferred from an earlier sale while the Interior Department rewrote an Obama-era plan to conserve greater sage grouse.

