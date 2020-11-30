State Lawmakers Report for Special COVID-19 Session

DENVER (AP) – Colorado lawmakers went back to work today for a special session called by by Gov. Jared Polis to pass bills offering sales tax relief and state grants to small businesses, tenants and public school districts affected by the pandemic. Legislators have unveiled bills offering a combined $280 million to help small firms through the winter; sustain child care facilities; deliver rental and mortgage aid for landlords and tenants; and boost food pantry stocks. The proposed sum also covers fortifying broadband and internet access for public school teachers and students; helping residents pay utility bills; and a $100 million transfer to by used by the state for COVID-related public health expenses.

