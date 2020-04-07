Stay at Home Order Extended to April 26

Governor Jared Polis extended the statewide stay at home order until April 26 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Polis said yesterday in a statewide address, the spread of the disease has slowed but he called on residents to continue social distancing and to wear homemade face masks when running essential errands allowed under his order. The initial stay home order was set to expire April 11. Colorado’s coronavirus death toll has reached at least 150 with more than 5,000 recorded cases although health officials estimate that between 17,000 and 18,000 people have contracted the virus. 441 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the tri-county area; 47 in Garfield county, 39 in Pitkin County and 355 in Eagle County.

