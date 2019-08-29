Sunrise Court Fire Fully Contained

Glenwood Springs—The Sunrise Court Fire south of Glenwood Springs is fully contained. That official declaration was made at 7 o’clock this morning. The fire that broke out around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon on the hillside near the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport burned almost 20 acres…19.7 to be exact. Several residents in the area had to be evacuated as the fast-moving flames threatened homes on Prehem Ranch Road, Red Cliff Circle and particularly Sunrise Court. No homes were lost or damaged and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but that could change soon as the Garfield County Fire Investigation Response Team combs the area. Meanwhile today, the public is asked to avoid the area. Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene and only allowing access to local resident as crews reinforce the perimeter of the burn area. Four wildland engines, a tender and 27 firefighters from Carbondale, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Grand Valley and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue are on the scene. Incident Commander Doug Gerrald says most of the resources will be pulled off later today while some will stay behind and monitor the fire overnight.

