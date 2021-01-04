DENVER – Colorado passed a bill in 2019 limiting the “surprise bills” patients receive when they get medical care from someone who hasn’t reached an agreement with their insurance company. Most providers, including doctors and hospitals, already can’t bill patients for what their insurance didn’t cover if they received care in an emergency. But the law doesn’t apply to emergency flights because states are barred from regulating air transportation prices. There could be some relief in the $900-billion coronavirus relief package Congress passed that includes a provision forbidding “surprise” bills from hospitals, doctors and air ambulances.

