Suspect in Deadly Accident Facing Felony Charges

RIFLE—The young man who was behind the wheel in yesterday’s deadly accident in Rifle is now behind bars. 19 year old Chayton James Reynolds of Rifle is facing felony charges of vehicular homicide and careless driving resulting in death. According to reports from the Rifle Police Department, Reynolds drove away for a short distance after hitting Robert Baumwoll on U.S. Highway 6 before turning around and coming back to the scene. Vehicular homicide is a class four felony and carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a fine of a half million dollars. Reynolds is also being charged with underage possession and consumption of alcohol.

