Suspect Sought in Carbondale Assault

Posted on September 30, 2020 by Ron Milhorn

CARBONDALE—Carbondale police are looking for a Latino man who pulled a gun on another man at the RAFTA park and ride on Highway 133 last night. According to the victim, the suspect also pulled a knife and tried to stab him. The suspect is about 5′ 10″ tall and was wearing a dark jacket and pants, a hat and a backpack. The victim suffered a minor injury in the assault. The Carbondale Police Department believes this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

