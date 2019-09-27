Suspected Bank Robber Caught

RIFLE—The man suspected of robbing the Bank of Colorado in Rifle and Craig in the last 10 days was arrested this morning at a motel in Denver. Rudy Cardenas was taken into custody by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. An unidentified woman who was with Cardenas was also detained. A detective with the Rifle Police Department is in Denver to assist with the investigation. According to a news release from the Rifle Police Department, the bust was a coordinated effort involving the police departments of Craig, Grand Junction, West Jordan, Utah, the Colorado Information Analysis Center and the FBI. According to witnesses in the Rifle bank robbery, Cardenas didn’t brandish a weapon but did manage to walk out with an undisclosed amount of cash during the lunch hour this past Tuesday. Authorities believe he also robbed the Bank of Colorado in Craig on September 18th. Cardenas’ age and hometown have not been released.

