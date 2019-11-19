The 2020 Capitol Christmas Tree will be from Western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION (AP) – Next year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will come from western Colorado. U.S. Forest Service officials said Monday a tree will be cut from Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre or Gunnison national forest to adorn the Capitol building’s West Lawn in 2020. Spokeswoman Kim Phillips says a formal announcement will be made Friday, and she declined to provide further details. Each year, a national forest is chosen to provide a tree for the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. This year’s tree is a 60-foot blue spruce cut from the Carson National Forest outside of Taos, New Mexico. The Capitol tree last came from western Colorado in 2012, a 73-foot Engelmann spruce from the White River National Forest east of Meeker.

