The 27th Street Bridge will not be Open by Monday Morning

During the removal of the concrete slabs on the existing 27th Street Bridge deck, crews encountered unexpected structural elements that require additional time to safely remove.

The temporary closure of the bridge, the 27th Street & S. Grand Ave. intersection, the Atkinson Trail and the Roaring Fork River will remain in place longer then the anticipated opening on Monday morning. The bridge will not be ready to be opened for traffic on Monday.

An update on the construction schedule will be announced on Monday.

Like this: Like Loading...