The Core Act Passed by the U.S. House

Washington, D.C.—The Colorado-based bill that would limit access to over 400,000 acres of public lands was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. The Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy or “CORE” Act was sponsored by Democrat lawmakers Joe Neguse (Boulder) and Diana DeGette (Denver). The bill passed with support on both sides of the aisle 227 to 182. Colorado Republican Congressmen Ken Buck, Doug Lamborn and Scott Tipton voted against it. Tipton says the CORE Act would have a huge impact on the sprawling 3rd Congressional District, especially Western Colorado. Tipton says he fully supports the spirit of the bill to protect places like the Thompson Divide and Camp Hale. However, he says in it’s current form, the CORE Act fails to adequately incorporate the necessary feedback from western slope communities. The CORE Act now moves on to the Senate where it’s future remains uncertain. Colorado Senator Cory Gardner has yet to decide if he’ll co-sponsor the bill with Democrat and fellow Colorado Senator Michael Bennet.

