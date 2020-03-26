The First Coronavirus Death in Roaring Fork Valley

ASPEN—COVID-19 has claimed it’s first victim in the Roaring Fork Valley. According to a report from the Pitkin County Public Health Office, a 94 year old Aspen man died at his home Tuesday, March 24th. Health officials say the man had serious underlying medical issues and had been suffering from Coronavirus symptoms three days prior to his death. The viral infection was confirmed by the Pitkin County Coroner’s office. County health director Karen Koeneman was saddened by the news. She says, “Our hearts are heavy having learned of this first death in our community’s struggle against the spread of COVID-19.”

