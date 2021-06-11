The First Five Winners of Colorado’s “Scholarship Vaccine Drive” Announced

DENVER (AP) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has announced the first five winners of $50,000 scholarships in a program designed to encourage students to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The state is offering 25 student scholarships for students ages 12 to 17 who have received at least one vaccine dose. Winners selected in random drawings can use the scholarships at the post-secondary educational institutions of their choice. That includes colleges and technical, occupational and credential programs inside and outside Colorado. Five winners will be chosen each week through July 9. Colorado also is offering a $1 million lottery program for five adults who get at least one shot.

