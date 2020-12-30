The Grand Jury has Indicted a group known as “The Family”

DENVER (AP) – Denver prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted a group known as “The Family” on charges of committing crimes, some at gunpoint, to fuel their methamphetamine addiction. District Attorney Beth McCann announced the indictment Monday for 12 people, including a woman who was called “street mom” by her “street sons,” “brothers” and “sisters.” She’s accused of negotiating deals in person and over Facebook to buy and sell stolen items and controlling other members of the group through violence. The group is accused of committing identity theft and stealing weapons, bicycles and jewelry.

