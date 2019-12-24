The Holiday Spirit is Alive & Well in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS (AP) – The staff of a Colorado restaurant received a joyful bit of Shock and Claus when patrons left a holiday card with a cash tip of $1,100. A group of 11 men left the card and money at Butters AM Eatery in Fort Collins. Breakfast coordinator Tom Schachet says the large tip was a part of Shock and Claus, a national movement encouraging friends to eat out during the holiday season and each tip $100. Restaurant manager Lucia Morales says she divided the windfall between the 12 staff members, giving each employee about $91.

