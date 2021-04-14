The Jordan Cove Pipeline Project is Still Alive

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—The Jordan Cove Pipeline project isn’t dead yet. Despite the Biden Administration’s move away from fossil fuels in favor of renewable energy, there is still hope the liquid natural gas (LNG) pipeline from the Piceance Basin to the Pacific Northwest will be completed one day. Garfield County Commissioner Mike Samson says he’s had recent discussions with key officials who say the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval still stands but the state of Oregon continues to put up roadblocks. Samson says Colorado Democrat Senator Michael Bennett has told him he supports the Jordan Cove Pipeline.

