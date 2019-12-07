Things Getting Back to Normal in Mesa County School District

GRAND JUNCTION— Mesa County health officials say reports of an illness causing vomiting in hundreds of students across the school district dropped to normal levels following efforts to disinfect schools over Thanksgiving break. All 46 schools in the district serving Grand Junction and the surrounding area closed early ahead of the scheduled break for cleaning and disinfecting after students and staff members developed symptoms. Officials say the number of absent students remained well below the 10% threshold that would trigger a deep cleaning of an individual school. District officials say the norovirus is still present but that schools were open and would continue normal disinfectant procedures in affected classrooms.

