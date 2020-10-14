Three Candidates Vying for Glenwood Springs Ward 2 Seat

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Rick Vorhees’ Ward 2 seat on the Glenwood Springs City Council has attracted three candidates so far. Retired contractor and former planning and zoning commission member Ray Schmahl has lived in Glenwood Springs for 36 years. 43 year old Ingrid Wussow is a realtor and once owned a bakery. The third candidate owns and operates the popular Hanging Lake Inn, 39 year old Monica Wolny. Whoever is selected by the council to fill the seat will serve the remaining six months of Vorhees’ term and if they choose to, will have run for the office next April. For anyone else interested in applying for the council position, the deadline is Friday.

