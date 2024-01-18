Thursday Snow Information

We will update this information with additional details as needed.

Roaring Fork School District (Glenwood, Carbondale, Basalt)

All schools and district offices will start the day exactly 2 hours after their normal start time

-Bus routes will pick up 2 hours later than usual

-School release at the normal time

-after school activities will proceed as usual

Ross Montessori School has a delayed start on Thursday, January 18.

-Staff report time will be 9:45 a.m.

-Student arrival time is 11:00 a.m.

-Bus Services will be delayed by two (2) hours.

