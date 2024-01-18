Thursday Snow Information

We will update this information with additional details as needed.
Roaring Fork School District (Glenwood, Carbondale, Basalt)
All schools and district offices will start the day exactly 2 hours after their normal start time
-Bus routes will pick up 2 hours later than usual
-School release at the normal time
-after school activities will proceed as usual
Ross Montessori School has a delayed start on Thursday, January 18.
-Staff report time will be 9:45 a.m.
-Student arrival time is 11:00 a.m.
-Bus Services will be delayed by two (2) hours.