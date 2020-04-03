Tipton Supports Resolution Condemning Chinese Government

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Western Slope Congressman Scott Tipton believes the Communist Chinese government deliberately lied about the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak. He’s co-sponsoring a resolution holding China accountable for the pandemic. Tipton says the White House confirmed a report that China provided faulty Coronavirus data to the World Health Organization. Tipton says the loss of life and economic impacts could have been reduced significantly had the Chinese government acted quickly and been more forthcoming with critical and accurate information.

Like this: Like Loading...