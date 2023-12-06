Tonight: Swearing in at Rifle City Council

Tonight it’s the changing of the guard at Rifle City Hall. Three city council members will be sworn in; newcomer Karen Roberts along with returning members Brian Condie and Chris Bornholdt. Bornholdt was the top vote-getter in last month’s election with Condie coming second. Roberts edged out Tanya Doose for the third seat. After roll call, the council will elect a new mayor and mayor pro-tem followed by council appointments. The new council will tackle a full agenda that includes a development plan for the ‘Eco-Dwelling’ project off of Airport Road and amendments to the city’s regulations on accessory dwelling units. Tonight’s Rifle City Council meeting begins at 7.

