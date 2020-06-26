Toppling of Controversial Capitol Statue Under Investigation

DENVER (AP) – Police in Denver are investigating the toppling of a statue outside the Capitol that recognized a Union cavalry regiment that fought Confederate forces. The statue also acknowledged soldiers’ role in an 1864 massacre of Native Americans. The incident comes as protesters across the nation have defaced and torn down statues of historic figures during recent demonstrations against racial injustice. The Denver statue depicted a 1st Colorado cavalryman and honored soldiers who died for the Union. But members of the cavalry also participated in the Sand Creek Massacre, in which more than than 200 Arapaho and Cheyenne Indians, mainly women and children, were murdered.

