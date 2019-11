DENVER (AP) – About 1,100 travelers stranded by heavy snow and high winds spent the night camped out at Denver’s airport. Hundreds of flights were canceled because of the storm that was still dumping snow on the city Tuesday. Airport spokeswoman Alex Renteria says the workers handed out blankets, diapers, formula and toothbrushes and toothpaste to people who missed flights, including Air Force Academy cadets trying to get home for Thanksgiving.

Like this: Like Loading...