Tree Removal On Grand Avenue

Glenwood Springs—Some dying and falling ash trees on the west side of Grand Avenue are being removed and replaced. Arborist crews are focusing on trees in the 900 block of Grand Avenue. The project involves pulling back electrical utilities and irrigation before replacing the falling trees with Sienna Glen Maples. City officials say there are other falling trees along Grand that will be replaced later this month. Experts say older ash trees often struggle to survive in urban settings where roots are unable to run deep.

