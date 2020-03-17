TRI-County Area Changing Testing Procedures

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Pitkin and Eagle County health officials were overrun with people wanting to get tested for Coronavirus at community testing sites last week. That approach was scrapped after two days. Garfield County Public Health Director Yvonne Long says local hospitals in each county recommended moving beyond the broad-based approach to testing for the virus. She says medical facilities were running short of staff and equipment to handle the onslaught. Long says testing is no longer being done by the Centers for Disease Control. It is only being done by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment at a maximum rate of 160 per day.

