Two More Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Variant in Colorado

DENVER (AP) – Colorado health officials have confirmed two more cases of a strain of the coronavirus believed to be more contagious, giving the state a total of three confirmed cases. Officials said Thursday they are also investigating a fourth suspected case of the variant that emerged in Britain. One of the new confirmed cases as well as the new suspected case were found in staff members at a state-operated veterans’ nursing home near Denver. The other case to be confirmed was one that officials previously said was a suspected case involving a National Guard member deployed to work at another nursing home.

