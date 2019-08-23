Two Mountain Lions Euthanized by Wildlife Officers

BAILEY (AP) – Wildlife officials have euthanized two mountain lions after an 8-year-old boy was bitten on the head outside his rural Colorado home. Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted Thursday that a landowner within a mile of the site of Wednesday night’s attack in Bailey reported a goat was missing and two mountain lions were roaming the area. Both lions were euthanized and will be sent to a lab in Wyoming for DNA testing. Wildlife officials say they believe one of the big cats was involved in the attack.

