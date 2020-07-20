Two of Three Victims in Fiery Crash Identified

Posted on July 20, 2020 by Gabe Chenoweth

The Garfield County coroner’s office has released the identity of two of three men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Highway 6 near Davis Point just east of Silt on July 6th. Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmeyer says the driver of a 1990 Ford pickup was 46-year-old Isaac Marshall of New Castle. 52-year-old Keith Wilson was a passenger in that same pickup. The driver of a Dodge pickup which was going the opposite direction has not yet been positively identified. Glassmeyer says while they have registration information for the Dodge pickup and there was a wallet found in the vehicle, they are awaiting DNA test results before making a positive identification.

