Two of Three Victims in Fiery Crash Identified

The Garfield County coroner’s office has released the identity of two of three men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Highway 6 near Davis Point just east of Silt on July 6th. Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmeyer says the driver of a 1990 Ford pickup was 46-year-old Isaac Marshall of New Castle. 52-year-old Keith Wilson was a passenger in that same pickup. The driver of a Dodge pickup which was going the opposite direction has not yet been positively identified. Glassmeyer says while they have registration information for the Dodge pickup and there was a wallet found in the vehicle, they are awaiting DNA test results before making a positive identification.

