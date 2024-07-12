Two Search and Rescue Missions Near Capitol Creek Trail in as Many Days

A hiker in need of emergency medical services was successfully rescued from Capitol Creek Trail Wednesday. According to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the hiker, who was not identified, began suffering from severe lower abdominal pain and lethargy after starting the nearly 17-mile hike.

A call for help was received just after 6:30 Wednesday night. At the time, the hiker was at an elevation of around 10,500 ft, about 5 miles up the trail.

Given the distance, terrain, and urgency, the hiker was taken to Aspen Valley Hospital by helicopter. In addition, an 11-member team from Mountain Rescue Aspen hiked to the location. Other members of the party declined assistance and descended the trail on their own.

Officials say Wednesday night’s incident underscores the necessity of traveling in the back country with a two-way communication device; The hiker and his father might not have been able to call for help as quickly had it not been for a passerby who had a satellite phone.

The name, age, hometown, and condition of the hiker were not disclosed.

Thursday night just before 7:00, Pitkin County Dispatchers received five SPOT notifications about two hikers needing immediate assistance near the Capitol Creek Campground.

Mountain Rescue Aspen sent a ground team into the area and coordinated again with a helicopter from the High Altitude Training Site.

At 9:00 PM, the helicopter crew made contact with the hikers, discovering they had accidentally activated their emergency device multiple times.

Officials say, while emergency communication devices are important tools to have in the backcountry, they should be stored in a manner that prevents them from sending false alerts.

