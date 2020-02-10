University of Northern Colorado puts Greek Life on Hold

DENVER (AP) – The University of Northern Colorado is barring fraternities and sororities from participating in recruitment, initiation, parties and formals this semester after reports of sexual misconduct, drug use and underage drinking. The temporary halt to Greek activities will allow each fraternity and sorority chapter to create a detailed safety and success plan that will be presented to UNC campus administrators at the end of the semester. A UNC spokesman says the restrictions are to make sure there aren’t more serious consequences that come down later for chapters violating student code of conduct.

