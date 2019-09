BOULDER (AP) – A report says Colorado has one of the nation’s worst backlogs of unprocessed U.S. naturalization applications, which one of the report authors says is blocking voting rights. The Colorado State Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights released the report saying there are 9,325 applications waiting to be processed. A University of Colorado Boulder law professor says the delay prevents applicants from accessing benefits and exercising voting rights.

Like this: Like Loading...