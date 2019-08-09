Upcoming Webinar on Sealing Criminal Records

Glenwood Springs—Even if you’ve paid your debt to society, a criminal record can be a big obstacle to getting a job, renting an apartment of gaining admission into college. Under a new law signed this year by Governor Jared Polis, you can have your criminal record sealed. Later this month, the Northwest and Rural Resort Workforce Centers will offer a free webinar to explain how the “Increased Eligibility for Criminal Record Sealing” law actually works. Some of the questions the webinar will tackle include; the difference between a sealed record and one that is expunged. Is your record automatically sealed if your case has been dismissed or you’ve been acquitted? How long is the waiting period? The workshop will be held Tuesday afternoon, August 20th at 2 o’clock at your nearest workforce center. Locally, there are offices in Glenwood Springs and Rifle. You can also participate on a computer, smartphone or tablet.

