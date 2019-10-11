Updated Middle Mamm Fire Closures

Even though the weather over the last few days has been a big help to firefighters on the Middle Mamm Fire, there are still several closures which remain in place, including some that may affect hunters with licenses for Game Management Unit 42 as a portion of Forest Service Trail (FST) 2160 (Battlement Trail) remains closed between the intersection of Beaver Creek Trail (FST 2161) and Mudd Hill Road (Forest Road 271), and a portion of Battlement Trail (FST 527) which is closed between the intersection of Brush Creek Trail (FST 529) and East Brush Creek Trail (FST 504). Access to West Mamm Creek Road (County Road 319) is open to local traffic only.

The fire size remains 1,001 acres as crews continue to patrol the boundaries of the fire to keep it away from private property. With warmer temperatures in the forecast, fire managers say smoke may continue to be visible from Rifle to New Castle for the next several days.

Air resources may still be used on the fire, so the Temporary Flight Restriction around the fire will remain in effect.

So far, no lives or property have been lost in the fire.

