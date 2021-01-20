URSA Makes Tax Payment to Garfield County

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Garfield County’s tight budget got a much needed boost with a 5.8 million dollar tax payment from bankrupt oil and gas company URSA Resources. URSA was purchased by Terra Energy partners after a bankruptcy court judge approved the sale two months ago. County Attorney Tari Williams says as a result, “We (Garfield County) will be withdrawing our claim in the URSA bankruptcy case because they are now paid in full.” The 2020 taxes payable this year will be assumed by Terra Energy Partners.

