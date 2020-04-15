Valley View, Grand River Hospitals Say Patient Volumes are Manageable

Garfield County’s two hospitals say they are managing to keep up with patient needs during the pandemic. In Glenwood Springs, Valley View Hospital has collected 275 specimens through yesterday, 29 tests came back positive with five results pending. So far 15 patients have been admitted to the hospital since the outbreak, 12 have been discharged.

On the west end of the county, Grand River Health has tested 265 people with 13 positive results and twenty still pending. 232 test results came back negative for COVID-19. Only one patient has been hospitalized with the virus at Grand River.

Aspen Valley Hospital and Vail Valley Hospital have not released COVID-19 data.

