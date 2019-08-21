Vandals Damage Garfield County Fairgrounds Kitchen

Rifle—Rifle police are working to find the vandals who broke into the Garfield County Fairgrounds kitchen, sprayed fire extinguishers and caused at least $25,000 in damage. In the process, the senseless, destructive late-night stunt also ruined a fundraising event being put on by local Boy Scout Troop 221. The New Castle and Silt troop had everything set up to sell food at the annual Sportsman’s Day convention. The vandals broke in around 1 o’clock last Friday morning. Police are examining security video footage.

Like this: Like Loading...