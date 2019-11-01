Veteran & Walmart Employee Controversy

DENVER (AP) – Federal prosecutors in Colorado say Walmart violated legal protections for military service members by allegedly refusing to hire a Colorado Navy reservist because she needed to take two weeks off for training. In a lawsuit filed against the company Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado says an official at a Grand Junction Walmart told Navy Petty Officer Lindsey Hunger in 2016 that the company couldn’t support the time off. Walmart says the allegations are extremely disturbing.

